GJA Congratulates Dampare

Dr. George Akufo Dampare, IGP

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has congratulated Dr. George Akufo Dampare on his appointment and confirmation as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) by President Akufo-Addo.

According to the GJA, the association is with utmost pride that Dr. Akuffo Dampare has become the first Honorary Member of the GJA to occupy the most consequential position in the Ghana Police Service.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last Friday swore him into office as the 23rd IGP.

The swearing-in and confirmation ceremony was held at the Jubilee House on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Dr. Dampare was acting in that capacity for the last two months, having been promoted from his previous role as the Director-General in charge of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.

The new IGP, George Akuffo Dampare is 51. He is also the youngest IGP to be appointed in the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.

The Police Service has introduced a number of reforms since the appointment of Dampare.

A statement issued October 12, 2021 by the GJA and signed by its outgoing President, Roland Affail Monney, said the association joins security experts, social commentators and ordinary Ghanaians to ragingly embrace the rightful appointment and speedy confirmation of Dr George Akuffo- Dampare as the new IGP, saying that “We accordingly bask in his glory.”

“As the saying goes, “the ladder starts from the lowest step to the highest.” From a low rank, Dr Akuffo Dampare has been propelled to the highest position of IGP by his infectious humility, professional discipline, intellectual development and tenacious pursuit of his dream. These virtues, coupled with the depth of confidence in him as verbalized by President Akufo- Addo and the degree of support as expressed by the public, all vindicate the rectitude of GJA’s decision to make Dr. Akuffo Dampare its honorary member,” he stated

The GJA President therefore made a special appeal to all journalists to maximally support their own to succeed.

“In this context we believe that the best index of success will be drastic reduction in the crime rates, manifest restoration of peace and security, and improved police-civilian relations,” the statement said.

He called on the new IGP to clamp down on crime in the country, especially recent spate of daylight robbery.

“Indeed, the IGP takes office at a time when crime, including daylight robbery, is proliferating at nerve -wracking speed. His appointment should not only ignite hope of the public in the police but more importantly give criminals the creeps in the sense that their days are numbered. And one sure way to achieve this as well as define Dr Akuffo Dampare’s tenure is ruthless clampdown, massive arrest and expeditious prosecution of such criminals so that Ghana will live up to her motto of a land of freedom and justice.”

By Vincent Kubi