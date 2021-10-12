Mahama Boys Attacks Duffour Over Presidential Ambition

Dr Kwabena Duffuor

Some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) attached to the camp of former President John Dramani Mahama appear to be unhappy with advert being played on television and social media about party’s registration of new members.

The viral video is being promoted by former Finance Minister in the erstwhile John Atta Mills administration, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, together with some unidentified members of the NDC using it to rally support for the NDC among the populace.

The one-minute-twenty-one-second video features Dr Duffuor and six other persons from all walks of life telling Ghanaians about what the NDC means to them.

However, some members of the party believe the owner of the defunct UniBank was using the video as a launch pad for his flagbearer ambitions ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The National Organizer of the NDC, Joshua Akamba reacting to Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s video calling Ghanaians to register as card bearing members of the NDC says the call has not been sanctioned by the party.

He rubbished the video by saying that the party is “not even aware” of such a video when speaking in an interview on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ with Happy FM’s Don Prah.

He was of the view that before any publicity item about how people can join the party comes out, it goes through a rigorous process and approval by the authorities before it goes to the public.

However, in the case of Dr. Duffuor’s video, no such process was conducted.

“There is even a mix in communication if he is calling all to come and register. The question is, where will they register in their branches? There is a reorganization happening at the branch level. There is a migration of our data. There is a road map and a constitutional review. There will be a conference on our constitutional amendment before the next elections and Dr. Duffuor is supposed to be involved. So if we are all guided by this, we will have a conclusion on the matter. But if we go this way, it is not a good conduct. The people with him are not advising him,” he said.

By Vincent Kubi