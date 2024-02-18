GJA Frees Hawa Koomson From Blackout; Farouk Mahama Still In Darkness

Mavis Hawa koomson

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has lifted the media blackout on Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, following a meeting held on Thursday, February 15.

However, the blackout on MP for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, remains in force.

The decision to revoke the media blackout on Hawa Koomson, who also serves as the Minister of Fisheries and Aqua Culture Development, was made after discussions with the GJA’s media partners. The blackout had initially been imposed in response to the assault on David Kobenna, a morning show host of Cape FM, by suspected thugs wearing branded T-shirts of the MP during the vetting of New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirants in the Central Region on January 4, 2024.

On February 15, 2024, Hawa Koomson fulfilled her promise to engage with the GJA to resolve the issue.

She met with the National Executive of the Association at the Ghana International Press Centre, accompanied by the Minister-designate for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar.

The meeting included the presence of notable figures such as Edwin Arthur, President of the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), Gloria Hiadzi, Executive Secretary of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Muheeb Saeed, Programme Manager for Freedom of Expression at the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), and other media representatives.

Following extensive deliberations, Hawa Koomson expressed her commitment to supporting the GJA in seeking justice for David Kobenna. Fatimatu Abubakar, on behalf of the Minister of Information, expressed willingness to work with the GJA to resolve the matter.

GJA President Albert Kwaabena Dwumfour commended Hawa Koomson for her proactive steps towards finding a resolution and expressed hope that she would fulfill her pledge.

However, the media blackout on Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP for Yendi, remains in place.

The blackout was enforced after allegations that Aliu Mahama had assaulted Mohammed Aminu Alabira, the Northern Regional correspondent of Citi FM/TV, during the NPP parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2024.

The GJA and its media partners are urging all media houses to continue enforcing the blackout on Farouk Aliu Mahama.

By Vincent Kubi