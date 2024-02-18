Mahama Unprepared To Lead In 2025; Bawumia Is — Asenso-Boakye Declares

In a recent political gathering hosted by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to acclaim Samuel Abu Jinapor as a parliamentary candidate for Damongo, Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Bantama, made striking remarks questioning former President John Mahama’s readiness for the presidency, particularly in light of his recent statement about needing a “honeymoon period” if elected in 2025.

Asenso-Boakye, expressed concern over what he perceived as a sign of unpreparedness from Mahama, interpreting the call for a “honeymoon period” as a reluctance to promptly tackle the nation’s challenges upon assuming office. “We cannot entrust our nation to someone who seeks to delay action while leadership is urgently needed,” he emphasized, underscoring the importance of immediate and decisive governance in addressing pressing issues.

In contrast, the Minister for Roads and Highways lauded Vice President Dr. Bawumia, the NPP’s presidential candidate for the upcoming election, endorsing him as a candidate who is poised to hit the ground running and offer bold solutions to the country’s challenges from day one. Asenso-Boakye highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s active engagement in governance and readiness to lead, positioning him as a preferable choice for Ghanaians in the forthcoming election.

During the NPP event, Asenso-Boakye also commended Samuel Abu Jinapor, the incumbent Damongo MP, as a diligent and dedicated young leader committed to advancing the welfare of his constituents. Encouraging voters to throw their support behind Jinapor in the 2024 elections, Asenso-Boakye emphasized the importance of sustaining the region’s development trajectory under capable leadership.

The gathering witnessed speeches from notable NPP figures including Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister for Chieftaincy and Culture; Fatimatu Abubakar, Information Minister designate; the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, and other dignitaries who echoed the party’s commitment to progress and development.

As the political landscape continues to evolve in Ghana, the contrasting views espoused by political figures like Asenso-Boakye signal an intensifying electoral discourse ahead of the upcoming elections, with leadership preparedness and governance effectiveness emerging as key focal points in shaping the public debate.