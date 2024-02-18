Nana Akomea Blasts Fifi Kwetey Over Tribal Comments Against Bawumia

Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea, the CEO STC and Spokesman for the Bawumia campaign, has strongly criticized Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), for his recent tribal jab targeting Vice President and flagbearer of ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Akomea expressed his doubts about the credibility of Kwetey’s comment, which labeled Dr. Bawumia as a disgrace to the North. Although the specific behavior of Dr. Bawumia that led to Kwetey’s remarks remains unclear, Akomea pointed out that this is not the first time as a Northern politician has accused a fellow Northern politician of being a disgrace.

In a video that surfaced recently, Fifi Kwetey can be seen shouting to an audience in Northern Ghana, warning voters in the region not to support Dr. Bawumia due to his alleged “disgraceful” behavior.

However, Akomea argued that Fifi Kwetey should not overlook the similar lamentation made by another NDC politician from the North, Martin Amidu.

Amidu, who held various prominent positions within the NDC, including Deputy Attorney General, Vice Presidential candidate, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and the first occupant of the Office Of Special Prosecutor, publicly labeled former President John Mahama as a disgrace to the North and northern politicians back in 2015.

Amidu strongly criticized Mahama for his perceived tolerance of corruption, predicting that such behavior would hinder any chance for another Northern politician to become president in the next two to three decades.

Akomea highlighted that Amidu’s criticism of Mahama demonstrates that the NDC itself has had its share of politicians from the North who have been labeled as disgrace. Therefore, for Fifi Kwetey to single out Dr. Bawumia as a disgrace to the North without clear evidence of his alleged behavior seems unjustified to Akomea.

The STC CEO concluded by urging Fifi Kwetey to reconsider his comment and refrain from making divisive tribal remarks against fellow politicians.

Akomea emphasized the need for politicians to promote unity and focus on issues that truly matter to the Ghanaian people, rather than engaging in tribal politics.

Find copy of Nana Akomea’s write up below

NANA AKOMEA ASKS:

“IS BAWUMIA THE DISGRACE TO THE NORTH?”

I have seen a video of Mr Fifi Kwetey, shouting to an audience in the Northern Ghana, that Dr Bawumia was a disgrace to the North, and warned voters in the North not to vote for Dr Bawumia on account of his “disgraceful ” behaviour.

Dr Bawumia’s behaviour that caused Mr Fiifi Kwetey to warn voters in the North against him, is not clear, but l remember another lament about “disgraceful” behaviour against another politician from the North.

This particular lamentation came from another NDC politician, Mr Martin Amidu.

Mr Amidu, unlike Mr Fiifi Kwetey, is actually a politician from the North. Mr Amidu was also a Deputy Attorney General, a vice presidential candidate of the NDC, and Attorney General and Minister of Justice, and also the first occupant of the Office Of Special Prosecutor.

Mr Amidu, in 2015 when John Mahama was president, had cause to describe President Mahama as a “disgrace” to the North and to Northern politicians.

Mr Amidu believed that President Mahama’s tolerance of corruption was so disgraceful that it would be difficult for the country to vote for another Northerner to become president.

In Amidu’s words “…because of his behaviour, for the next 20, 30 years this country will not vote for a Northern President and he is disgracing me as a Northerner; and l don’t like it”.

If Fiifi Kwetey is looking for a politician who has been a “disgrace” to the North, he need not look further than in his party, as testified by a Northern NDC politician.

By Vincent Kubi