Lil Win Must Apologize To Martha Ankomah- Oboy Siki

Veteran actor Oboy Siki has urged his embattled colleague, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, to extend an apology to Martha Ankomah to resolve their dispute, rather than escalating the matter to the courts.

Oboy Siki emphasized that this is not the first time LilWin’s statements have led him into legal trouble, and he should take this opportunity to learn from past mistakes and seek an amicable resolution.

In an interview with Angle FM, Oboy Siki criticized LilWin’s remarks and urged him to act swiftly by apologizing to Martha Ankomah before the situation worsens.

“LilWin lacks wise counsel in his inner circle, as evidenced by his outrageous statements. He must take immediate steps to rectify the situation before it’s too late. Regardless of whether he feels remorseful or not, he should cease his foolishness and promptly offer an apology to Martha Ankomah,” Oboy Siki stated.

Referring to a previous legal issue LilWin faced involving a politician, Oboy Siki advised LilWin to learn from past experiences and avoid dragging the matter through the courts.

“He has previously been entangled in legal matters and faced consequences for his actions.

Although the case is now before the courts, LilWin should demonstrate humility by reaching out to Martha Ankomah’s family and extending a sincere apology, rather than engaging in a legal battle,” Oboy Siki advised.

LilWin’s recent actions, including posting a video of NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, with the caption “Any idiot can go to court” on his Instagram page following news of Martha’s lawsuit, have drawn widespread criticism from the public.

Last week Martha Ankomah, initiated legal proceedings against Lil Win, over defamatory statements he made about her.

Martha alleged that Lil Win publicly accused her of expressing disdain towards Kumawood actors and criticizing the quality of their storylines, implying that she refused to work with them for this reason.

Additionally, Lil Win criticized Martha for her role as a GTP Ambassador, questioning her credibility and suggesting that she was hypocritical for associating herself with the brand.

According to Oboy it’s in Lil Win’s interest to apologize.