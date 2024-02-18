Wishing Me Dead Saddening – Eedris Abdulkareem To Burna Boy

Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has berated his colleague, Burna Boy for “wishing him dead.”

The Dailypost reported earlier that Burna Boy while reacting to yet-to-be-released podcast comments by Abdulkareem, said he does not blame the ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner but the people who donated money to settle his hospital bills when he underwent a kidney transplant in 2022.

However, reacting via his Instagram page, Abdulkareem said Burna Boy wishing him or any other person dead was “truly saddening and very disappointing. Making fun of my health crisis and blaming people that helped to keep me alive is very shameful.”

The veteran singer said he will release a single soon to address the rift.

“I will reply through the only medium that I have… and that is music; so I will be dropping my heartfelt response via a single aptly named ‘Essay to Burna Boy’ in a fortnight,” he added.