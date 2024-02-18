Bawumia Unveils Campaign Team

In a bid to fortify his presidential campaign for the impending elections, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is poised to appoint four seasoned party veterans as his senior campaign advisors.

The quartet, comprising Fred Oware, Peter Mac Manu, Anthony Karbo, and Sammi Awuku, are expected to leverage their extensive political acumen and track records in election campaigning to bolster Bawumia’s presidential aspirations.

Fred Oware, Sammi Awuku, and Anthony Karbo, recognized as integral figures within Bawumia’s inner circle, are believed to offer a unique blend of youthful energy and seasoned party expertise. The strategic selection of these advisors especially Peter Mac Manu who is an expert in election underscores Bawumia’s intention to assemble a diverse team of NPP stalwarts to spearhead his campaign efforts.

On Monday, 19 February 2024, Dr. Bawumia is slated to present his comprehensive campaign team roster to the National Executive Committee (NEC) for review and endorsement.

Also billed for endorsement by NPP NEC are members of the campaign team led by Fredrick Opare Ansah, former MP for Suhum.

The campaign machinery for the presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is poised for action as he unveils his campaign team for the upcoming elections.

Dr. Bawumia is scheduled to present his meticulously selected campaign team members during the crucial meeting with the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Monday, February 19, 2024. Extensive consultations within the party have taken place to ensure the composition of a robust and effective team.

Anticipated members of the campaign team include notable figures such as Dan Botwe, campaign chairman, Justin Frimpong Kodua, Campaign Operations, Frederick Opare-Ansah, campaign manager, Kwabena Agyepong and Nana Akomea, Deputy campaign managers, Osei Bonsu Amoah, Deputy Campaign Manager in charge parliamentary affairs, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Adomako Baafi and Akbar Khomeini, campaign spokespersons.

These individuals are recognized for their political acumen, sagacity and dynamism, positioning them as valuable assets to Dr. Bawumia’s campaign.

The roster to be presented to the NEC will align with the party’s principles, tactics, and focal points for the 2024 election campaign. “Team Bawumia” is expected to encompass a blend of seasoned political veterans and youthful talents capable of injecting innovative perspectives into the campaign’s strategy.

The unveiling of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team follows swiftly on the heels of President Akufo-Addo’s governmental reshuffle, leading to the departure of several ministers and deputy ministers.

It is envisaged that Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team will strike a harmonious balance between experience and youth to adeptly confront the challenges of the imminent election season.

Against the backdrop of the NPP intensifying preparations for the 2024 campaign, the imminent revelation of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team signals a strategic leap towards comprehensive mobilization and tactical planning.

With a lineup of prominent personalities in the offing, the NPP aims to clinch victory in the forthcoming elections by showcasing their guiding principles, astute strategy, and dynamic governance approach.

The meticulous campaign team formation process adopted by the NPP presidential candidate underscores his commitment to engaging extensively with party grassroots and leadership to craft a campaign philosophy, strategy, and focal points aligning with the NPP’s vision for the 2024 elections.

Following the NEC presentation, the unveiling of “Team Bawumia” is anticipated to feature a blend of political heavyweights and dynamic individuals, reflecting a judicious mix of experience and youth.

The upcoming campaign season heralds a period of transformation within the NPP, as evidenced by President Akufo-Addo’s recent sweeping reshuffle that injected fresh energy into the government ranks. With a noteworthy reduction in the ministerial average age, the recalibration signals a shift towards a dynamic administrative approach reflective of the evolving political landscape.

As Dr. Bawumia’s campaign apparatus takes shape, the convergence of seasoned party luminaries and emerging talents is poised to chart a bold trajectory for the NPP’s electoral strategy, illuminating the path towards a spirited and dynamic campaign season.

By Vincent Kubi