GJA Honours COKA

The Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has honoured a politician and philanthropist, Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), with a special excellence award.

This is in honour of his contribution to the development of media in Ghana.

The GJA described him as a trusted friend and partner to the media in Ghana.

“COKA has been one of the pillars in the development of the media within the Ashanti region and beyond; and truly, can be called a friend and partner to trust among journalists and media houses since 1998,” the association said.

The award was at a ceremony in Kumasi, Rotary Park last weekend aimed at awarding media practitioners and other deserving personalities who have contributed to media development in the Ashanti region.

A citation accompanying the award further described COKA as a warrior in media development within Ghana and beyond.

“You have imparted in the media good ethics and professionalism; You extraordinarily manage many characters and dispel the fears and worries in the media activism and whenever the media needs you, you are always there to support and show the way”.

“Your lifeline support to the media fraternity is really admirable and you indeed walk your talk”, the citation said.

COKA who is also the immediate past New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman of the Afigya Kwabre South constituency was also described by the Association as a politician who believes in teamwork.

“You are the kind of personality who always believe that unity is strength and when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things are achieved.”