Court Adopts Terms Of Settlement In Shatta Wale, Bulldog Case

The Accra High Court has adopted an out-of-court settlement agreement filed by dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah also known as Shatta Wale, and his former Manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, known as Bulldog, in a defamation suit.

The lawyers from both sides informed the court about the settlement terms before the hearing of the case could start.

At the last court sitting on June 13, 2023, lawyers for Shatta Wale prayed the court to grant them a two-week adjournment to enable them to file the terms of settlement, a request, that was subsequently granted by the Court presided over by Justice Joseph Agyemang Adu Owusu On Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Dr Justice Srem Sai, Lawyer for Lawrence Asiamah Hanson also known as Bulldog, told the court that the parties have completed the terms of settlement in the same field.

The lawyer consequently prayed the court to adopt the settlement terms, between the parties and same be adopted by the court as a consent judgement.

Meanwhile, Major Selasie Atuwo, lawyer for Shatta Wale, informed the Court of the death of Madam Cynthia Quarcoo, a managing partner at the firm.

Ms. Quarcoo is said to have passed on last Tuesday after a short illness.

Bulldog sued Shatta Wale following a publication he made on his social media page last November accusing him of the murder of Fennec Okyere who was the Manager of musician Kwaw Kese.

Shatta Wale also made other allegations against Bulldog. Bulldog claims the series of allegations against him were malicious and defamatory and sought damages against Shatta Wale.

