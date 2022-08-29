GJA Launches 2022 Awards On Wednesday

Albert Dwumfuor

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has announced that it will launch the `GJA Media Awards 2022′ on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra.

According to the GJA, a seven-member GJA Media Awards Committee to be in charge of selecting award winners to be celebrated will also be inaugurated the same day.

This year’s event is scheduled to take place in November.

In a statement released Monday August 29, 2022 and signed by the General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah stated that, “This year’s event is tentatively scheduled to take place in November.”

The flagship programme of the GJA is organised annually to recognize and reward excellence in journalism by members of the Association. The awards ceremony was last held in 2020 but controversy surrounding the recent GJA elections did not permit the organization of the awards in 2021.

According to the statement, “The 26th GJA media awards promises to be better and bigger, following a review of the entire programme to make it more attractive to members.

“A seven-member GJA Media Awards Review Committee under the chairmanship of Dr. Sarah Akrofi-Quarcoo, a lecturer at the Department of Communication Studies, University of Ghana, has presented its report to the National Executive.

“The National Executive wishes to express profound gratitude to the chairperson and members of the committee for delivering on their mandate within a very short period. The National Executive encourages members of the Association and sponsors to heavily patronize the awards in their respective roles to make the awards successful.”

By Vincent Kubi