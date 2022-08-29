No Service Passport For NAM 1- Foreign Ministry Clears Air

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has debunked claims that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of defunct gold collectibles company, Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 is using a diplomatic passport.

According to the Ministry, it has not issued any Service Passport to NAM 1 and there is no record to support the allegation.

This allegation follows a publication on Ghanaweb over the weekend suggesting that NAM1 is being protected by the state and holds a Service Passport.

However, in a Twitter post August 29, 2022, the Ministry indicated that checks from their system show NAM1 only holds an ordinary passport, which was issued in Accra, by the Passport Office contrary to claim in the media that he is holding a Service Passport.

The Ministry, therefore, urged the general public to disregard the said publications, describing it as ‘blatantly false.’

By Vincent Kubi