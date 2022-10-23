GJA, MiracleLife Provide Free Breast Screening

As part of measures to reduce the rate of breast cancer in the Volta Region, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA, Volta/Oti Chapter) has partnered the MiracleLife Hospital in Ho, the Volta Regional Capital to provide free breast screening for over 500 residents.

The campaign which is intended to last the entire month of October, have seen the partners working hand in hand to educate the public and whip up interest in issues regarding breast screening and breast cancer.

So far, free breast screening has been conducted for both males and females in and around Ho on two occassions at the hospital premises.

There have also been offsite breast screenings at the OLA Girls SHS and University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) campuses.

The month-long awareness which is under the theme, “Big or Small, Let’s Save them All”. The project has also been extended to the Ketu South Municipality, where the GJA is also supporting the Municipal Hospital to educate the public and also invite them to have free breast screening at the Hospital on Thursdays and Fridays throughout October.

There have also been radio interviews and social media campaigns, artworks and videos targeted at getting the public well informed and prepared on ways to prevent breast cancer and live healthy lives.

At a brief ceremony during the second free breast screening session, Medical Director of MiracleLife Hospital, Dr. Seyram Letsa expressed delight for the partnership and hoped that it will continue to ensure breast cancer cases are reduced to the barest minimum.

He noted that the vision of the hospital is to become a leading specialist private hospital in the Volta region so that the people of Volta and Oti region and even neighbouring countries can have access to quality health care.

Dr. Seyram Letsa urged women to frequently get screened against breast cancer and all other illnesses, as prevention is better, cheaper and more bearable than searching for a cure.

“We, media practitioners, have been reporting on breast cancer daily. But the question is when have we ever taken a look at ourselves, to be part of the activities?” Shallom Abla Lumor, the Volta GJA Gender committee chairperson asked.

“We just report and it ends there. So, this year we have decided to own the conversation on breast cancer not as reporters only, but as partakers of the activities,” she added.

The Chairman of the GJA (Volta/Oti), Emmanuel Agbaxode stressed that breast cancer is not only a women’s affair and that men are also required to do frequent checks as they could also be affected.

More so, men should give the necessary support to their spouses on prevention and elimination of breast cancer.

He also urged the public not to discriminate against those with breast cancer but support them and give them all the assistance they may need, “since that is how they can survive and come back strong.”

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)