Police Kill Suspected Bank Armed Robber

A suspected armed robber has been gunned down by police, following intelligence that the gang was planning an attack on the cluster of banks in the Suame Magazine and Maakro enclave in Kumasi on Friday, October 21, 2022.

The special anti-robbery operation also led to the arrest of one of them in the process.

A statement released by police and sighted by DGN Online indicates that the armed robber and his accomplice who were on motorbikes attacked a customer who had stepped out of the Fidelity Bank, Maakro branch, carrying a brown envelope.

The robbers snatched the envelope from the bank customer amidst the firing of guns and the rear windscreen and the left door glass of a Daewoo Matiz saloon car which was parked on the bank premises were hit during the shooting.

Police, according to the statement who had mounted surveillance in the area, responded to the situation by firing at the armed robbers and succeeded in hitting the pillion rider who fell off the motorbike.

However, the rider who also sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape after shooting one of the police officers at his right hip during the exchange of fire.

Both the injured officer and the suspect were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

The suspect was, however, pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased suspect has been deposited at the morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy.

According to the Police, efforts are underway to get his accomplice arrested to face justice.

“We wish to appeal to the public especially those who run health facilities within the Kumasi Metropolis and its environs to report any person seeking medical attention with a gunshot wound, for prompt Police action,” the statement from the Police stated.

The Police Service further commended all the officers who took part in the operation and also wished the injured officer a speedy recovery.

By Vincent Kubi