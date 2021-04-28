GJA President Joins Namibia For World Press Day

Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) President, Affail Monney, left Accra on Tuesday to join the global media fraternity in Windhoek, Namibia, to commemorate this year’s World Press Freedom Day (WPFD).

The WPFD conference will be opened on Wednesday, April 28, and ends on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, a statement signed by GJA General Secretary, Kofi Yeboah, said.

The event marks the 30th anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which birthed the annual global event to celebrate the principles of press freedom around the globe.

The event is on the theme: “Thirty years after the Windhoek Declaration: Information as a public good.”

Mr Monney is attending the event as a representative of the Federation of African Journalists of, which the GJA is a member.

On Monday, May 3, the GJA President is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion on the “Challenges of media literacy in the face of misinformation and hate speech.”

The statement said at the national level, the GJA, in collaboration with UNESCO, would commemorate WPFD with a symposium and flag-raising ceremony at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra on Tuesday, May 4.

It said the event would be under the chairmanship of Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, with, th Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as Guest of Honour.

Other dignitaries to grace the occasion are: US Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan, UNESCO Country Director, Abdourahamane Diallo, United Nations Resident Co-ordinator, Charles Abani,the and Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation in Ghana, Diana Acconcia. GNA