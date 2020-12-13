GJA Stands By Journalists

Roland Affail Monney

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has reiterated its commitment to stand by all media practitioners in the aftermath of the 2020 elections.

The association said the just-ended election was characterised by heightened tension, tremendous challenges and enormous risks occasioned by gunshots which left two journalists critically injured at a collation centre in Accra.

“The GJA strongly believes that these life-threatening experiences as well as the inestimable sacrifice, sleepless nights, boundless energy, patriotic zeal, reportorial skills, editorial competence, analytical power and projectional acumen journalists and media houses displayed deserve fulsome commendation and not outright condemnation,” the GJA President, Affail Monney said in a statement.

He, however, acknowledged that although, there were a few instances of imperfections in the coverage of the elections the imperfections did not, and cannot, obscure the fact that the media generally excelled of which Ghanaians must be proud.

He condemned the verbal attacks, blazing threats and cyber-bullying being perpetrated against certain journalists and media houses for performing their electoral duty and executing their constitutional mandate.

” The anti-media brew which is bubbling in certain political circles is inimical to press freedom and dangerous to our democracy. This must stop forthwith.

The GJA encourages all journalists to go about their professional work unafraid and unintimidated. They should also inject the highest degree of circumspection in their work and do nothing to fan the flames of tension nor stoke the embers of violence,” he said.

The GJA further appealed to the media community to lend their full support to moves to calm down tempers and pull back the nation back from the precipice it finds itself.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri