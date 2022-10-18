Glitz Africa’s Beauty Forum Slated For October 20

Claudia Lumor CEO, GlitzAfrica

Glitz Africa Magazine, Ghana’s premium, and aspirational lifestyle magazine brings your way the Beauty Forum, a side event of the annual Glitz Africa Fashion Week; a platform to engage beauty experts, entrepreneurs, influencers, and enthusiasts to discuss all things beauty. It is slated to take place on October 20 at The Under Bridge, East Legon.

Beauty entrepreneurs are expected to register and join the members-only programme at glitzafrica.com and enjoy one-click access to an exclusive range of informative resources and guidelines from beauty experts.

Participants are offered the opportunity to explore the forum and find answers to all their beauty questions. The event over the years has also garnered support from key beauty associations in several key sectors of the African beauty industry.

This further cements the Glitz Africa Beauty Forum’s status as one of the most widely supported beauty events in Africa and embodies the strong confidence of the industry in the forum’s ambition to be the leading beauty event within a short period.

According to the organizers, the event seeks to organise a platform that engages key members of the local and international beauty industry in providing their perspectives on the outlook of Africa’s beauty industry.

Key growth areas and trends in the industry will be identified and attendees have a fruitful session with key learning on the importance of formulating unique selling points in the product/service provided to customers.

The event which is in partnership with Pitch Better Africa will also host the innovation pitch competition for Ghanaian emerging or aspiring entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses to a panel of judges comprising investors and corporate partners.

The winner stands a chance of taking home GHC 10,000 cash fund towards the women-led business and two months of mentoring with the CEO of Glitz Africa, Claudia Lumor.

Panelists selected for the 2022 Beauty Forum event are Mya James, Melody Owusu, Mybritt Aidoo, Prince Asare, Akai Kotei, Vincentia Ocloo, and Bibish Mbemba.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke