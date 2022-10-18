Ofosu Ampofo Running One Man Show- Asiedu Nketia Spills Beans

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The aspiring National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has been making mind blowing confession about some of the decisons taken by the party National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

According to General Mosquito as he affectionately called, he and former President John Dramani Mahama were against the decision for the party to withdraw from the Ayawaso West Wougon by-election in 2019.

Giving further details, the outgoing General Secretary of the main opposition party in Ghana speaking in an interview with Oyerepa TV, Kumasi said Ofosu Ampofo, individually took the decison without allowing collective decision.

He recalled that Samuel Ofosu Ampofo had reached out to him about his decision for the party to pull out but he vehemently disagreed with the decision.

Asiedu Nketiah denied claims that he endorsed the Chairman’s decision to pull out of the by-election after the death of then-incumbent MP for the constituency, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko.

“He called me and he admits that he did not inform me but he was economical about it that he never told the press that when he called me, I objected vehemently that he should not take that decision.

“He must have consulted President Mahama but President Mahama called me and said the chairman wanted to take this decision, where was I and I should not allow that decision to be taken. So, it was very clear that he was warned not to take that decision,” he said.

General Mosquito further stated that someone who shifts blame is not a right leader.

“So if you go around and say you consulted people and failed to state that you consulted them but they opposed to ‘my decision because I thought it was in the best interest of the party’… If you had done that you won’t have any problem but a leader who shifted blame, I don’t think is a right type of leader.”

In January 2019, the NDC surprisingly withdrew from a by-election in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency at time voting had started.

The decision was announced in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM by the National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

It came after four people were allegedly shot at the Bawaleshie polling centre.

By Vincent Kubi