Glo Data Packs Still Toast Of Market

GLO MOBILE data packs still continue to offer the highest volume and top quality to subscribers in the market today, a situation which has emboldened the operator to promise to continue to do the best to ensure customers get the best value for using Glo data.

According to Hardeep Khertepal, the company’s Head of Business (HoB), these packages enable subscribers to make the choice from an array of best value for money packs.

Some of the star packs in the Glo data packages include GH¢10 subscription that gives 4GB data, GH¢50 which delivers 15GB, GH¢80 which gives 30GB and GH¢100, which gives 60GB.

The popular GH¢300 pack is also a star attraction. A subscriber for this package gets an incredibly unlimited data usage.

Subscribers can also share their data with five other friends, family or colleagues while unused data can be rolled over to the next subscription.

The Glo HoB disclosed that the company had been working on an aggressive network improvement in the last few weeks, adding more stations in Accra and other key cities to significantly improve subscriber experience.

To enjoy the benefits of Glo Data, all a customer needs to do is to dial *555#. Others who wish to enjoy similar offers can purchase their Glo SIMs, register and dial the same code.

Customers can now also do their airtime purchase online by dialing *555# as well.