Global Chamber of Business Leaders Appoints Laila Rahhal El Atfani As Member of Board of Advisors

Laila Rahhal El Atfani

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL) has announced the appointment of Her Excellency Laila Rahhal El Atfani as a member of its Board of Advisors.

H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Business Gate Dubai and I am Africa Platform.

She joins GCBL with vast experience and knowledge of the global business community, having served a number of leading international business and non-governmental organizations.

H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani is also the founder of Women’s Business Circle, Founder and Vice President of Refai, an NGO based in Switzerland.

She currently serves as the President of the Women’s Empowerment Annual Association, and is a co-founder of the Youth Gate, a non-governmental organization based in Cambodia.

Furthermore, she is the Founder of Business Incubators for SME.

She previously served as Partner and General Manager of MACAN Fuel and Petroleum Trading, Executive Director of Andrew & Son’s Petroleum Trading, Administration Manager of AL MASAR Group.

H.E. Laila Rahhal El Atfani is a co-author of the Amazon bestselling book: ‘Lady Diversity Power: Why Diversity Is The New Way To Do Business.’

About GCBL

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders is a coalition of governmental leaders, CEOs and executives, entrepreneurs, investors and business and industry leaders who share a common vision: the sustainable well-being and growth of business in a disruptive and ever-evolving global economy.

Global Chamber of Business Leaders prioritizes activities that align with the UN-declared Decade of Action, promoting the importance of the inclusion of the Sustainable Development Goals in the business models of the future, allowing our partners, members, and participants to prepare their businesses to be vanguards of the future.

The GCBL fosters a vibrant and interconnected business community, encouraging resiliency, growth and market expansion in a progressive business environment where collaboration spurs growth; education enhances the ability and promotes opportunity; and advocacy influences authority.

For more info on the Global Chamber of Business Leaders, visit: https://www.gc-bl.org/about-us, https://www.linkedin.com/company/leadership-conclave-the-heroes-we-deserve/

