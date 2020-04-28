Global Count: Covid-19 Cases Jump To 3m

Confirmed cases of coronavirus globally have increased to 3,041,777.

This is according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The University reported that deaths related to the virus have also increased to 211,170, with affected countries remaining 185.

Nigeria recorded 64 new cases on April 27, taking its tally to 1,337 with 40 deaths.

US deaths have risen above 54, 000, with UK deaths also above 21,000.

On April 27, over

2,500 new deaths were reported worldwide

as the death toll then stood at 206,553.

On April 27, confirmed cases were 2,971,831.

By Melvin Tarlue