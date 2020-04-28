Oppong Nkrumah Warns Scammers

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has complained about some dubious persons using his name to scam unsuspecting members of the public.

In a statement, the Minister and Member of Parliament says “It has come to my notice that a good number of persons are falling victim to fraudulent persons purporting to be me on social media.”

“Please note that I do not solicit for nor provide any protocol opportunities to people either in person or via social media,” he stated.

“I urge you to ignore or report to the police any of such persons soliciting payments in my name.

“I have notified the National Security apparatus to investigate and apprehend such fraudsters,” he warned.

By Melvin Tarlue