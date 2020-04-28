Covid-19 Response: KNUST, Incas Develop Rapid Diagnostic Test Kit

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Ghanaian diagnostic company, Incas Diagnostics, have developed a Covid-19 test kit that gives results between 15-20 minutes.

According to a statement signed by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, validation has started the Covid-19 rapid test kit, awaiting approval from Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) .

Called the ‘COVID-19 IgG/IgM Rapid Test‘ the device requires little technical training for those performing the test.

“The test which takes 15-20 minutes to perform, would enable those tested to know their results in a shorter time to enable decision making in real time by health authorities, ” the statement noted.

It indicated that the test would largely be carried out “using a finger-prick blood and in lateral flow format, similar to blood glucose test or home pregnancy test.

Prior to this, tests conducted in Ghana have largely been molecular diagnostics; Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) which detects part of the viral genome very early in infection and takes at least 48 hours from testing to results.

The developers of the latest test kit say the old system delays contact tracing and other efforts to fight the virus.

The KNUST statement said “The PCR tests are also unable to identify people who have been infected and recovered.”

It said the “KNUST/Incas RDT detects asymptomatic cases, enables decentralized testing to be done anywhere without requiring any equipment.”

The two institutions say they have always been in touch with Ghana’s health ministry, the national Covid-19 response team about this new test kit and are optimistic that the innovation helps in containing the spread of the virus and adds to Ghana’s domestic capabilities to depend on itself to fight the pandemic.

Ghana is the second country in Africa to have conducted more tests related to the coroanvirus.

The country’s has tested over 100,000 people with the number of confirmed cases standing at 1,550 with 11 deaths as at April 27.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri