Global Ovations To Host Technovation 2024

Global Ovations, Ghana’s leading event company is set to organise Technovation, an award and exhibition show which seeks to honour companies and individuals who have significantly contributed to Ghana’s thriving tech economy.

Founder of Global Ovations, Gideon Raji, speaking with the media affirmed that the event will bring together Ghana’s tech elite, industry leaders, and innovators under one roof to deliberate on how to enhance the visibility of tech-inspired projects in the country.

He assured that the event would showcase an impressive exhibition of cutting-edge tech solutions and innovations, accompanied by conversations and networking opportunities.

Mr. Raji emphasised that the prestigious awards will be presented to deserving companies and individuals in recognition of their outstanding contributions to Ghana’s tech sector.

“We are proud to recognise and celebrate the trailblazers who have helped shape Ghana’s tech landscape. This award is a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to innovation,” he said.

Mr. Raji reiterated that the Technovation Dinner, Exhibition, and Awards Night will be a success, as it will provide a platform to acknowledge and celebrate Ghana’s tech achievers. “ As the country continues to grow its tech economy, events like these will play a vital role in inspiring innovation and recognizing excellence” he added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke