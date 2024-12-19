No IMC At Adamus Resources – Mgt

Angela List, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adamus Resources Limited

Adamus Resources Limited, a mining company in the Western Region, has clarified claims making rounds on various media platforms alleging that a supposed Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the company was allegedly denied access to its Nzema Mine site after they had forcibly and illegally entered the premises of the Company.

The company, in a statement, described the claims as “misinformation” being propagated some individuals namely, Allan Morrison, a New Zealand national; and his associates, Isaac Ackun and Laurent Gaba, a Ghanaian and Togolese respectively.

The statement also alleged that certain media outlets had gone on to amplify the allegations without seeking clarification from the company.

Clarification

However, the company, in its statement issued on Tuesday, refuted such claims, insisting that there was no Interim Management Committee (IMC) exerting control over its operations at its Nzema Mine in the Western Region.

“To set the record straight, there is no IMC in place at Adamus Resources Limited,” the statement emphasized.

Court Ruling

The company explained that a court ruling delivered on December 12, 2024, by Her Ladyship Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie of the Court of Appeal (acting as an additional High Court Judge) dismissed any claims of an IMC’s existence, stating that all interlocutory applications and orders, including an order dated July 27, 2023, have lapsed and are void.

“This declaration was made when the High Court delivered its ruling on the application of lawyers of Adamus Resources Limited and Nguvu Mining Ltd to withdraw the suit,” the company noted.

The company also added that a prior ruling by another High Court judge, Justice Loddoh, had also struck out counterclaims made by Allan Morrison and Adamus Resources Pty Ltd, and went on to question the motives behind the false reports, which it claimed were damaging its reputation and operations.

Caution

Adamus Resources Limited urged media outlets to verify facts before publishing reports and advised the public to disregard any claims of an IMC’s authority over the company.

“We strongly advise the public to disregard any assertions or reports regarding a supposed Interim Management Committee exerting control over Adamus Resources Limited. Any official communication from the company shall be from the communications bureau and on the letterhead of Adamus Resources Limited,” the statement stressed.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio