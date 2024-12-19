NDC Fights EC Over Decision To Uphold 9 Constituencies Results

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed strong objection to the Electoral Commission’s decision to uphold the results of certain constituencies, citing irregularities and disruptions in the collation process.

At a press conference, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa provided an update on the outstanding results of nine constituencies, stating that the commission had tried to complete the collation process but was met with resistance, threats, intimidation, and destruction of property.

However, Dr. Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the NDC, took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with the EC’s decision, calling the press conference “useless” and accusing Jean Mensa of being instructed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to dilute the NDC’s two-thirds majority.

“We mean business!” Dr. Boamah wrote. “She must not tempt us beyond our endurance! We demand an emergency IPAC meeting to address these issues.”

The EC has maintained that its mandate is to conduct credible, transparent, and fair elections, and that it will not uphold declarations made under duress or without following due process.

Some of the constituencies in question are Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, Dome Kwabenya, Nsawam Adoagyiri, and Techiman South.

According to the EC, the collation process was disrupted in these constituencies due to the presence of hundreds of supporters who besieged the collation centers, destroyed property, and intimidated EC staff.

The commission has called on the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama, to intervene and provide the necessary security and protection to enable the commission to complete its work.

However, the NDC has vowed to keep a close eye on the EC and the outgoing NPP administration, using the hashtag #EAGLEEYES to mobilize its supporters.

BY Daniel Bampoe