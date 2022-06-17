Glover: Giftcard Trading Site Hits Accra

Officials of Glover App in a pose after the launch.

GLOVER APP, a digital assets marketplace that provides seamless financial transactions for users looking to buy and sell Giftcards by both local and foreign brands has been launched in Accra under the campaign theme: “One App Many Possibilities”.

The app also allows users to convert excess airtime to cash; make payments for utilities and other bills as well as purchase tickets for events and concerts.

Founded in 2021, Glover has gained a foothold as one of the fastest-growing startups in Africa with its headquarters located in Nigeria.

At a press launch in Accra, several officials from the company’s headquarters engaged key stakeholders including notable personalities within Ghana’s media and entertainment space, as well as entrepreneurs and professionals within the tech ecosystem.

Chief Executive Officer of Glover App, Damilola Layode said the security of the users of the app “is a priority for us”, which he indicated is “reflective in our onboarding process and structuring infrastructure and data.”

According to him, the app has been certified by all relevant agencies around the world and met all international standards, saying it is “27001 compliant”.

“We try to have a stringent onboarding process but not too tedious for users. On boarding allows us to manage exposure from any breach from users. We require info at different levels including name, email address, and other essential bio data”, he started.

He said part of the process requires users to “input an OTP which allows us to stitch data i.e connect the emails submitted by users to the ID’s provided” as well as government IDs for Ghanaians or BVN for Nigerian users.

*Process*

After completing the onboarding process, users would load the wallet and then upload the asset they want to sell onto the app.

A team of analysts would use technology to identify the value of the asset and if approved, trade commences afterward.

“We as the platform will then settle the user into their wallets and then they can move the money from the wallets to their bank accounts”, he explianed.

Asked if the system was similar to the Mobile Money platforms, he stressed: “We have no business around MoMo. We do not deal with transfers or deposits. We are strictly into asset trading because that represents the safest route for us.”

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio