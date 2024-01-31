GMA 2024 Nominations Open

Theresa-Ayoade

Organiser of the Ghana Music Awards (GMA), Charterhouse, has opened nomination for the 25th edition.

All musical works produced and or released from December 31, 2023, to January 1, 2024, are expected to be presented to the awards academy for consideration.

In a social media post, the organisers extended an invitation to all Ghanaian musicians, producers, and record labels to submit their creative works for consideration.

Musicians can submit their works through its website: www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com.

Deadline for submission of entries, according to the organisers, is February 29, 2024.

The event is being organised to reward deserving artistes for their hard work, dedication and contribution to Ghana’s music industry.

The awards scheme, since its inception in 2000, has grown to become the most respected in the country, and indeed, one of the most respected on the African continent.

By George Clifford Owusu