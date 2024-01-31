H4P To Hold Ability Praise Concert

Bishop Dr Charles Cofie Hackman, Founder of H4P

The Here for Perfection (H4P) Organisation is holding this year’s edition of its annual event dubbed, ‘Ability Praise Concert’ (APC) at the Fire City Chapel auditorium on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 2:00pm.

The event is a big platform for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) to exhibit their artistic and creative abilities. This concert forms part of activities lined-up by the organisation to celebrate its 13th anniversary.

Amazing performances by disabled students from four Ghanaian institutions – the University of Ghana, University of Cape Coast, University of Education, and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (KNUST) will be on display at the event.

The free event, which is anticipated to draw attendees from all walks of life, looks to be exciting and fun with a fair dose of competition.

APC has established a remarkable standard for talent with its jaw-dropping poetry readings, dance, and music performances.

Among the performers that have graced the APC stage are Fareed Ibrahim Gombila, Eunice Mankata, Vicky Grant, Minister Jerry Charles, and Magic Eyes Band, among others.

Since its launch in February 2022, APC has been well-known among Ghana’s disability community as one of the most influential and memorable entertainment events for people with disabilities.

Under the direction of its founder and CEO, Bishop Dr. Charles Cofie Hackman, H4P is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) with special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations. Over the course of 13 years, the organisation has launched numerous PWD-related projects and initiatives.

These initiatives look into ways to address the difficulties faced by PWDs in addition to trying to dispel the stigma attached to disabilities.

APC aims to elevate and highlight the abilities of people with disabilities, much like previous H4P projects and initiatives.

It’s a platform that projects the incredible skills and aptitude of people with disabilities in the entertainment and arts sectors.