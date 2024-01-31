New MUSIGLO Policies For Members

Mrs. Deborah Freeman

The Musicians’ Organisation Global (MUSIGLO) will host an orientation session to introduce its adopted policies to its members on Friday, February 9, 2023.

The yet to be introduced policies were put in place to help improve their living standards.

The venue and time for the orientation session will soon be made public by the close of the week, the organisers said.

Members, including newcomers, as well as several stakeholders in the music industry are anticipated to attend the orientation meeting.

The founder and president of MUSIGLO, Mrs. Deborah Freeman, said the organisation has implemented several welfare programmes for its members, and is well-positioned to achieve success in the years to come.

“Our Vision is to be the most representative voice for musicians worldwide, both at home and abroad,” she said.

She listed the several committees that make up MUSIGLO, including the Executive Board, Regional and Zonal Organising Committees, the General Assembly, and the Steering Committee.

In order to further its socioeconomic rights and interests, the organisation has ambassadors in the Diaspora who oversee its operations, and arrange music events for members.

Mrs. Freeman said that among the advantages the organisation’s members will enjoy are musical exchange programmes abroad, and a host of others.

She outlined the goals and methods of operation of their welfare fund, which was established to provide income for the aging members, the disabled or incapacitated in the course of their work, and the musicians who will require immediate support.

She however, announced plans of holding training workshops, seminars, and short courses for members who lack the necessary credentials to pursue further education.

Mrs. Freeman added that members who require a studio to record their musical works can always utilise the organization’s recording/rehearsal studios.

The organisation will, among other things, help members sell their brands, work on domestic and foreign markets, and request performances from members for a charge.

By George Clifford Owusu