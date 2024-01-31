Journalists Banned For Attacking Jesús

Jesús Casas

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has revoked the accreditation of journalists who angrily confronted Iraq head coach, Jesús Casas, after the team’s elimination at the Asian Cup, and will bar them from covering future AFC tournaments.

Meanwhile, the Iraq Football Association has said it will explore a potential legal action alongside a ban of their own.

Casas was accosted by several reporters upon entering the news conference room, following his side’s 3-2 loss to Jordan in the round-of-16 on Monday, with many pointing and shouting angrily at the 50-year-old, attempting to approach him before being escorted out by security.

It followed a fixture in which Iraq conceded goals in the 95th and 97th minutes to be eliminated at the hands of Jordan at the Khalifa International Stadium, after a second yellow card was shown to Iraqi attacker, Aymen Hussein, for excessive celebrations in the 77th minute.

“The AFC is deeply disappointed by the actions witnessed during the post-match press conference of the tie between Iraq and Jordan, and have taken the swift decision to bar the responsible individuals from covering not only the 2023 Asian Cup but also future AFC tournaments,” the AFC said in a statement.

“Accreditation is a privilege that comes with the responsibility to adhere to ethical standards, and those who violate these standards will face the consequences.

“When faced with disruptive behaviour that poses a risk to the safety of persons at our events, the AFC will act swiftly to protect our stakeholders and the reputation and sanctity of our tournaments.

“We are confident that our response on this occasion will serve as a deterrent by sending a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated,” it added.