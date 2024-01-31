Restoring Black Stars Shine …Agama Shows The Way (2)

Kingsley Owusu-Achau

This is the concluding part of the piece that the president of Bechem United FC, Kingsley Owusu-Achau (Agama), sought to address, and to provide answers for restoring the dwindling fortunes of the Black Stars.

To the seasoned football administrator, governments in the country have done little by way of support for football.

In the long term goal, he has stated in a proposal sent to the Youth and Sports Ministry for the formation of satellites football colleges in all the regions.

He mentioned that the best players from the college would be selected nationwide after a period of time to form a standing national team.

“…all we need to do is to form a satellite football college nationwide and pick the best. Build good pitches, assign good coaches to the colleges, and we would be amazed the kind of results we would have after implementing this,” he said in an interview.

The Bechem United boss added, “I have also discussed this with the Education Minister who has responded positively to the initiative. It is cost effective because, the issue of accommodation is taken care of.

“We have to go to the basics – Colts football. Our academics are not as effective as countries like Morocco and Senegal. I was in Cote d’Ivoire recently for the AFCON, Ahmed Toure took me to Asec Mimosas academy, and we saw as young as four years playing. How do you compete with such a player when he gets to the teens?

“We should stop living in our past glories. Let’s start working now. The media should put our politicians on their toes.

“Because of our bad pitches, our players keep their eyes on the ball while receiving passes, and that retards speed and movement.

“We have to prepare and prepare well to get to where we belong, I have asked the FA to sit up or forget about results.”

The Black Stars’ recent abysmal performance in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Abidjan stirred the well known football administrator to add his voice to the growing concerns from stakeholders.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum