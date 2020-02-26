GMA Abandons Intended Strike Before Stated Deadline

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has cancelled its intended industrial action, after holding talks with the government.

The health workers had given government up to February 29, 2020, to implement an already signed agreement on their conditions of service.

But the Ministry of Health has indicated that the doctors and dentists have rescinded their decision after discussions between all parties.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health, Elorm Ametepe stated that: “We had a meeting. The three institutions involved; the Ministry of Employment and Labour, Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, Ministry of Health met with the Ghana Medical Association. The GMA agreed to call off the intended strike. Finally, they agreed to suspend whatever they intend doing. The issue was resolved.”

Background

The Association had earlier served notice that doctors in the country will embark on a strike if the government failed to immediately implement their signed Conditions of Service.

An internal memo sighted by Citi News directed all members to withdraw their services in all facilities if the government fails to meet their demands by January 29, 2020.

“The Association has accordingly given the government up to Saturday, 29th February 2020 to ensure full implementation (including payment of all occasioned arrears) of the CoS document at both the National and facility levels. If any default on the part of Government occurs Vis-à-vis the stated deadline, there shall be immediate withdrawal of all services by members in all facilities,” the memo warned.

The National Executive Committee of the Medical Association said it also observed that during the validation of February salaries, there was the absence of fuel allowance on the payslips of members; and urged members to put all discrepancies on notice for rectification.

The Association further vowed that the intended strike action by its members will only be called off if the government and the Health Ministry play their part in meeting their demands before the given deadline.

–Citinewsroom