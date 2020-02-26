Gov’t Denies Withdrawing CAP30 For Police

Pius Enam Hadzide

Government has denied withdrawing CAP30, a pension scheme for police and other security services.

A media report headlined: Akufo-Addo Withdraws CAP 30 For Police And Other Security Services – Labour Minister, had made the claim.

But a statement issued by Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, said government has not and does not intend to withdraw CAP30.

The statement indicated that Government will not make any changes that will make the police or any security personnel worse off, not while serving or in retirement.

BY Melvin Tarlue