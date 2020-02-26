Norway: Akufo-Addo Witnesses Deposits Of 60k Seeds Into Svalbard Seed Vault

On Tuesday, 25 February 2020, at the invitation of the Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited Svalbard, the Norwegian archipelago situated between continental Norway and the North Pole, to witness the deposit of some 60,000 new seed samples into the Svalbard Seed Vault.

The Svalbard seed vault is an attempt to ensure against the loss of seeds in other gene-banks during large-scale regional or global crises.

Tuesday’s deposit according to Nana Akufo-Addo was the first big deposit to the Arctic facility since its upgrade, to future-proof it against climate change, taking the total number of seeds in the vault to more than a million.