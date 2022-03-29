GMA Raises Concern Over Relaxed COVID Restrictions

Dr. Titus Beyuo

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has expressed concern over the easing of the COVID-19 measures by the government.

According to the association, there are not enough mechanisms in place to ensure the new measures are adhered to.

It further added that if not managed carefully, the relaxed measures could lead to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

“I fear with the kind of system we have. We may not be able to efficiently check that all persons are vaccinated.

“Here is the case people are paying money to acquire the vaccination card. So, we must get a QR code where event organisers can scan and determine whether one is vaccinated.

“Until then, I am afraid we may not be able to handle it,” General Secretary of the GMA, Dr. Titus Beyuo said on a local FM station.

On March 27, 2022, President Akufo-Addo announced a list of reviewed COVID-19 measures, including the opening of land and sea borders and cancellation of the mandatory wearing of nose mask in public.

The decision follows the decline in COVID-19 cases and a significant number of vaccinations recorded by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Vaccination Target

The government has reviewed its timeline for vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians against COVID-19.

President Akufo-Addo set end of March 2022 to achieve the target after the initial December 2021 deadline.

But in his 28th update on Sunday, the President pushed the date to June 2022.

He lamented the slow pace at attaining the national COVID-19 vaccination coverage, but quickly added that government will intensify its strategies to encourage majority of the population to receive the jabs.

“Whilst we have not achieved our national vaccination coverage target, it is significant to note that reasonable vaccination coverages have been achieved in the hotspots of infections, particularly in the urban areas of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi. Government is determined to use all means to increase the deployment of vaccination across the country to achieve our target of vaccinating some 20 million Ghanaians by June,” he said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri