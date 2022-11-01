GMA UK 2022: Black Sherif Wins Artiste Of The Year Award

Popular Ghanaian artiste, Black Sherif,made history when he took home the Artiste of the Year award at this year’s edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK (GMA UK) held last Saturday at the Royal Regency Palace Manor Park in London.

He beat competition from celebrated artistes like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Akwaboah, Kuami Eugene, Diana Hamilton, Celestine Donkor and KiDi to win the award.

Now in its sixth edition, the awards is organised by Alordia Promotions in partnership with West Coast to recognise and celebrate outstanding Ghanaian musical feats in the UK while projecting the country’s culture internationally.

The well-attended ceremony saw appearances from musicians, film and television personalities, artiste managers, music producers among others.

It was a night of thrilling performances from some of the awardees and other artistes who dished out splendid stage performances that got patrons dancing.

Black Sherif, who was the biggest winner on the night, took home five awards such as Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste of the Year, Hiplife/Hiphop Song of the Year, New Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year and Artiste of the Year awards.

Highlife singer-songwriter Akwaboah took home Highlife Artiste of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Highlife Song of the Year, while rappers Eugy and Headie won two awards each.

Other artistes who also won awards at the event include Celestine Donkor, Gospel Song of the Year; Diana Hamilton, Gospel Artiste of the Year;Stonebwoy, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year;Kelvyn Boy, Afrobeats Artiste of the Year;Sarkodie, Best Rapper of the Year;King Promise, Male Volcalist of the Year; Cina Soul, Female Vocalist of the Year among others.

The founder of hiplife music, Reggie Rockstone, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while TiC and Zoro King received special recognition awards.

By George Clifford Owusu