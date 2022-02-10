GMA-USA Set To Unveil Nominees In April

Emmanuel Kusi Mensah

Organisers of the annual Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) have announced that the nominees for 2022 edition of the event will be unveiled on April 16, 2022 at Yonkers in New York (2 Hudson Street, Yonkers NY).

GMA-USA which is designed to recognise and award hardworking Ghanaian entertainment personalities both in Ghana and abroad is on the theme “The Music Matters”.

The main event will be held on August 20, 2022 and it would bring together the best of Ghana and international artistes on one platform to celebrate Ghanaian music with music fans at the event.

BEATWAVES gathered that after the release of the nominees list, the general public will then have the opportunity to vote to select their favourite artistes to win in their nominated categories in the voting phase, which begins soon after the unveiling of the nominees.

The nominees announcement ceremony will be attended by a cross section of music stakeholders both home and abroad, artistes and their managers among others who have been waiting anxiously to find out which of the many musical works submitted for consideration made it into the final nominees list.

Once the announcement is made, the short code for public voting will be officially activated to record voting for the various categories.

The Chief Operation Officer Emmanuel Kusi Mensah, also known as Capito, has revealed that, this year’s event is going to be different from the previous awards ceremony.

“We all witnessed what transpired at the nominees announcement in Mt Laurel New Jersey last year and this year the team is prepped for a fantastic event,” he stated.

According to him, dress code for the event will be all Ghana Wear (Rep Your Region) and the reason for the dress code is to project Ghana’s culture and heritage to the world.

There will be performances from winners of last year’s awards.

By George Clifford Owusu