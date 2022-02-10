PAC To Seek Arrest Of Ex-Pantang Teacher

James Klutse Avedzi

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), James Klutse Avedzi, says the parliamentary committee will contact the director of the international police agency, Interpol, to issue an international alert for the arrest of a former female teacher at the Pantang Nursing and Midwifery Training College.

Afia Nyarkowaa is accused of receiving salaries totaling over GH¢69,000 after abandoning her post, having been granted study leave abroad with pay by the school.

Her amount is part of a total of GH¢82,542.92 unearned salaries paid to two former staff of the Pantang Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Accra that were uncovered by the Auditor General and captured in the 2018 report.

Principal of the College, Mercy Adzo Kporku, said the incident occurred in 2017 and the other person involved was a male teacher, who also received an unearned salary of GH¢13,473, adding that the unnamed man had since gone into hiding.

She explained that the school had managed to retrieve GH¢10,000 from Afia Nyarkowaa but the other person had not made any repayment after several attempts.

“Afia Nyarkowaa, who was a teacher at Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Pantang, left her job and continuously received salaries close to GH¢70,000 which she knew she was not entitled to,” PAC Chairman stated.

“We are contacting the Director of Interpol to track and get her so that the government could retrieve the money,” he announced.

“If any relatives of hers are listening to us then they should make the effort and contact the school immediately and appropriately arrange for repayment. That is the directive of the committee,” Mr. Avedzi submitted.

He also directed the Principal of the College to report the matter to police in the case related to the male teacher for action, while demanding that the former Administrator of the College, Betrand Yabani be summoned before the Committee.

The PAC Chairman said Mr. Yabani, who has reportedly been transferred to the Ga South District, needed to answer questions on why he continuously validated the pay voucher issued in the name of the two staff, knowing very well that they had vacated their posts.

PAC said it could be an arrangement between Mr. Yabani and the lady, which made him overlook the pay voucher and allowed it to pass for all this while.

“We are issuing a directive to get Mr. Yabani to this hall tomorrow (referring to Wednesday). Mr. Chief Director, get in touch with the Ga South Directorate and bring him. If he were able to do his work well we would not be here,” he stated.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House