W/R Targets 70% COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage

The Western Regional Office of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said it is targeting 70 per cent Covid-19 vaccine coverage for the region.

Dr. Gifty Amugi, the Deputy Regional Director of the Public Health said the region’s Covid-19 vaccine coverage stands at 37 per cent.

The Deputy Director was speaking during the Regional Risk Committee meeting to announce the weeklong National COVID-19 Vaccination exercise which would include pregnant women.

She said although the vaccine had always been safe for pregnant women, the delay to bring them on board was to ensure that all clinical studies really affirmed and guaranteed total safety.

She said, “We all know how pregnancy presented some immunity challenges to the expectant and so we need to be sure that the vaccine would not be used as a platform among such grouping to complain”.

Dr. Amugi added that persons, who had been fully vaccinated, have the opportunity to receive a booster dose of any of the four varieties of the vaccine currently available in the Region.

The Regional Health Promotion Officer, Daniel Bomfeh, briefed the committee on various interventions to do away with vaccination hesitancy.

He said all myths and conspiracy theories could be surmounted with proper information and education and task the committee members to be good ambassadors in their communities and offices.

The Surveillance Officer, Dennis Jubin, said there were 56 active cases in the region but all affected were in stable condition.

