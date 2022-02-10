Korankye Ankrah Recognises Henry Quartey’s Work

The Apostle General and his guests after the service

The Apostle General Most Rev. Sam Korankye-Ankrah, founder and General Overseer of the Royalhouse Chapel International has showered prayers for the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to succeed.

The regional minister and the Senior Presidential Advisor Yaw Osafo Marfo attended last Sunday’s special service organised to celebrate the Apostle General’s grabbing of “US President Lifetime Achievement Award” from the US President Biden at the Oil Dome – Ahenfie in Accra.

“The regional minister has a yeoman’s task in bringing discipline and order to Accra and the Greater Accra Region,” he said.

Henry Quartey, he went on, needs people who would buy into his project and, therefore, prayed that those who stand in his way as he carries on with his project of transforming the face of Accra and the region will not succeed.

The regional minister sought the agreement of the Apostle General to be an envoy of the ‘Clean Your Frontage’ campaign

and lead his congregation and all other branches to champion the campaign to make Accra the cleanest. He also set the Apostle General in charge to lead the campaign at the Kaneshie environs around his church as the ambassador.

Included in the regional minister’s retinue were the Mayor of Accra – Elizabeth K.T. Sackey, MCE for Korley Klottey – Adjei Tawiah, and MCE for Ablekuma Central, Mariama Amui, who all joined to celebrate the Apostle General on attainment of his international award and recognition.

By A.R. Gomda