OJ, Others For ‘One Love Concert’

Minister OJ

One of Ghana’s popular gospel artistes, Michael Oware, known in the music scene as Minister OJ has been invited to perform at a gospel concert dubbed “One Love Concert” in London.

The event to be held at the Wakefield Hall in East London, 72 Katherine road, Eastham E6 1 EN from 5pm is being organised by the International Praise Centre (IPC) and Aldersbrook Baptist Church as part of activities put in place to celebrate this year’s Ghana’s Independence Day which falls on March 6.

It is aimed at bringing together Ghanaians in London for an evening of hope, community spirit, and inspiring musical presentations from UK-based Ghanaian gospel musicians.

Rev. Dr. Claude Halm-Adjepong, lead pastor for IPC and Aldersbrook Baptist church, said, “It is important to get together as a community for important occasions as Ghana’s Independence to celebrate God’s goodness that has kept our nation and preserved our community.”

The event coordinator for the ‘One Love Concert’, Daniel Dadson, commented on the gospel artistes who have been invited to ignite the evening with electrifying ministrations.

“We are excited that we have a good blend of established and emerging UK-based gospel musicians who gladly accepted to be on the bill for this concert,” he stated.

The evening will see performances from the evergreen gospel lyricist OJ of ‘Adom Ne Odo’ fame, the sensational Emmanuel Smith of The Voice UK, gospel songbird Alice Mckenzie, prolific worship leader Checko Ankrah in addition to UK-based Ghanaian gospel new entrants KK Mensah and Ruth Appiagyei.

There will be other surprise ministrations for the night.

The event is an initiative of the International Praise Centre and Aldersbrook Baptist Church with sponsorship from Akwantupa by Enterprise Life, Pentecostal Credit Union UK, Starz Jewelry, Hot Digital FM UK, and PayAngel money transfer.

Ghanaians back home will be able to join the event live on Facebook, YouTube, GX Radio online and Class Radio.