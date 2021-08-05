GMB: ‘Kwansema Is A Spectacular Performer’

Kwansema

Corporate Consultant and Judge for 2021 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), Madam Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo, has applauded Central regional representative, Kwansema, for her spectacular performance on Sunday night on how “Edzinto” the naming ceremony is practiced in her region.

Kwansema’s thrilling and enthralling performance on how the people of the Central Region celebrate the naming ceremony of their new born babies won her the Most Eloquent presentation of the night for the second time.

She explained the different types of names and their origin in a passionate and lyrical delivery.

The names range from “Kra din”- the day on which the child was born. “Abosom din” – if help was sought from a god or goddess. “Abusua din” – family name, and “Kosamba din” – names for reincarnated children.

Kwansema disclosed that naming ceremonies is an Akan tradition to welcome a child into its family. She also demonstrated the respect given to the Supreme Being as all naming ceremonies begin with a prayer and libation.

Reacting to her performance, Madam Dzigbordi stated that her dazzling performance was spectacular for her enthusiasm, confidence in her delivery, and command over the languages.

She said, “Your performance was spectacular, you hit many touchpoints including stage performance presence as you acted as a prominent male in the family. Your education about the child naming culture was very helpful, well done.”

The top contestants for the various categories included Sarfoa from the Ashanti Region, Afua from the Eastern Region, while North East Region’s Tamah and Manu from the Western Region of Ghana won the Best Custom and Star Performer for the night.

20-year-old Kwansema hails from Anomabo in the Mfantseman Constituency in the Central Region. She is currently a student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) studying Bachelor of Education Science, majoring in biology. She is angelic to tackle teenage pregnancy and drug abuse in her community and hopes to use vocational skills to fight against the menace.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke