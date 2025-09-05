GMB25: Afedziwaa Faces Possible Eviction, Calls For Votes

CENTRAL REGION’S representative, Afedziwaa, faces possible eviction this Sunday if her followers fail to rally votes behind her.

Known as one of the best performers in the competition, Afedziwaa, over the weeks, has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, making her the most sought-after participant in the reality show.

From performing the history behind Asebu Amanfi, the Giant Warrior King and the founder of the Asebu Kingdom in the Central Region of Ghana, to embodying the role of a bereaved linguist, chief, and Asafo leader, and the performance of the Apatampa dance, Afedziwaa has been spot on with her performance, winning two awards over the period.

However, Afedziwaa faced multiple evictions, but was saved by the judges due to her impressive performances.

In an appeal for votes, Afedziwaa called on patrons of this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye festival to vote for her to remain in the competition.

“As we celebrate this beautiful festival in our region, let us also celebrate unity, love, and support for one another. While you enjoy the festivities, I humbly remind you to keep me in your hearts and minds by supporting me with your votes,” she said.

She called on her followers to support her by dialing 71313# and selecting option 7, Afedziwaa, to help her stay in the competition.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke