Ghana Reflects Africa’s Future Growth – Canon MD

Somesh Adukia

Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa, Somesh Adukia,has expressed strong confidence in Canon’s continued growth in Africa, noting that Ghana today reflects the kind of energy, resilience, and business mindset that is driving opportunity across the continent.

Speaking in an interview with Daily Guide, he emphasied that Canon’s innovative, end-to-end solutions are well aligned with the aspirations of Ghana’s youthful, entrepreneurial population, a key strength that positions the country as a catalyst for growth in Africa’s broader transformation.

According to Mr. Adukia, Canon holds a unique position in the industry as a leading brand offering consumers comprehensive input-to-output solutions. With Africa’s youthful demographic and Ghana’s growing appetite for new technologies, the company is well-placed to respond to the demands of a generation eager to innovate, adopt, and create.

“Our appetite for growth remains high, and over the next three years we are focused on sustaining this momentum by deepening our presence in high-potential markets like Ghana, while continuing to expand across Africa. What differentiates Canon is our ability to provide consumers with end-to-end input-to-output solutions that directly meet their local needs,” he said.

Reflecting on a decade of operations in Africa, Mr. Adukia highlighted that one of the company’s key purposes has been to enhance customer experiences, strengthen collaboration with channel partners, and provide dedicated support to consumers and businesses.

“The needs of African consumers, businesses, and partners are distinct from those in more developed markets. Instead of applying a one-size-fits-all approach, we focused on understanding Africa’s unique requirements and tailoring our strategies accordingly. This approach has proven highly effective, with our operations expanding fourfold so far,” he added.

Highlighting Canon’s growth strategy, Mr. Adukia emphasised that “for us, innovation is not limited to products and technology, it extends to every aspect of how we operate as a regional sales organisation. While we continue to introduce new products and solutions, innovation also lies in how we engage with customers, strengthen partnerships, and adapt to market needs.”

He added, “In our early years, our efforts were centred on larger markets such as Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, Algeria, and Côte d’Ivoire. Now, as we celebrate a decade of operations, we are expanding our focus to emerging markets with strong potential.”

By Prince FiifiYorke