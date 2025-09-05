Shatta Wale Headlines Oguaa Fetu Afahye Orange Friday

Shatta Wale. INSET: Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II Oguaahene

GHANA’S DANCEHALL King, Shatta Wale, is set to headline The Luckiest Oguaa Fetu Afahye Orange Friday event this week at the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium, Central Region.

This will be the first performance of Shatta Wale after his release from Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) custody. He will share stage with sensational Afrobeat star, Wendy Shay, Akoto Perry and NeroX.

The Orange Friday in the city of Cape Coast is the best part of the week-long Oguaa Fetu Afahye festival.

This is the biggest street party in Ghana as tons of Cape Coast locals, tourists, and Ghanaians living abroad show up to celebrate the Oguaa culture.

The celebration will witness cool costumes, big floats, and super fun parades. The Orange Friday Carnival started as a promo by a local radio station back in 2013, but it’s now a huge deal, mixing old traditions with business and lots of fun.

Orange Friday has quickly become one of the hottest attractions during the Fetu season. People from all walks of life flock to experience the vibrant festivities.

Local artists, fashion designers, and photographers get the chance to connect with new audiences and markets for their creations. This event has truly put Cape Coast on the map as a must-see spot during the Fetu Afahye season.

The carnival is a significant boost for local businesses, with vendors selling food, drinks, souvenirs, and orange-themed merchandise seeing a remarkable increase in sales. The demand for Orange Friday T-shirts is often through the roof, showcasing just how successful the event has become commercially.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke