Man, 20, Killed Over Plastic Chair

Some residents at the deceased mother’s house

Residents of Ashanti New Town in Kumasi were thrown into mourning on Thursday, September 4, 2025, after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in what many describe as a senseless act of violence.

The deceased, Kwadwo Bright, was allegedly attacked by his close friend, Baker, 21, following a misunderstanding over a plastic chair at a snooker game centre.

Eyewitnesses told DAILY GUIDE that although the dispute was thought to have been resolved, Baker later pulled out a sharp object and stabbed Bright in the neck.

The victim’s mother, Georgina Yeboah, who could not hold back her tears, recounted how she rushed to the scene upon hearing shouts, only to meet her son lying helpless in a pool of blood.

Kwadwo was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, but doctors confirmed his death shortly after arrival.

Police in Kumasi have taken over the case and mounted a search for the suspect, who is currently on the run.

The incident has sparked fear and sorrow among residents, with many calling for swift justice.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi