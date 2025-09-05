Juma Jux Applauds Happy Town Over Celebration

Happy Town Project. INSET: Juma Jux

Tanzanian singer and songwriter, Juma Mussa Mkambala, known professionally as Juma Jux, has applauded Ghana’s all market women group for celebrating his birthday in a choreograph content.

The women were seen in an all-white Juma Jux printed T-shirt dancing to one of his hit songs in the middle of the market. The video was posted on Happy Town Project Instagram page under the caption: “Happy Birthday, Juma Jux – Our African Boy. Today, your Ghanaian fans in the JP Lover Family Group celebrate you, an Icon, a voice, a true son of Africa.

“Your music touches our hearts, your journey inspires our dreams, and your passion crosses every border. You are not just a Tanzanian star – you are Africa’s pride. On this special day, we pray for more growth, more success, and limitless creativity in your life and career. May your light shine even brighter! Ghana loves you deeply, and whenever you’re here, you’re HOME. Keep Shining King.”

In a series of post on Instagram, Juma Jux applauded the Happy Town Project for celebrating his birthday. He wrote, “Slide (love emoji) shout out to all the queens love from Ghana (emoji flag) and all #jps thank you.”

The Happy Town Project is a Ghanaian initiative led by Official Starter that aims to bring joy to market women and other community members through activities like dance, workshops, and public awareness campaigns.

The project is known for its uplifting videos featuring older women, its advocacy for causes like World TB Day, and its engagement with celebrities and media outlets to share its message of happiness and community spirit.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke