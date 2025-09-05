Western Region To Get First ICU

Some participants of the media engagement

The Western Region currently does not have a dedicated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in any of its health facilities.

The situation poses a significant challenge to the delivery of critical and emergency healthcare services.

To this end, the Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, is collaborating with the management of the Takoradi Hospital to establish the region’s first state-of-the-art ICU facility within the hospital for the care of the critically ill.

The facility, when established, will help to ensure that critical health issues are managed in the region and reduce referrals to such units in other regions.

At a media engagement and launching of the project, Mr. Nelson disclosed that the lack of ICU facilities in the Western Region is a sad situation.

“So something urgent needs to be done, that is why I decided to collaborate with the Takoradi Hospital to setup the facility,” he disclosed.

He noted that the establishment of the ICU will help strengthen the region’s healthcare system and ensuring equitable access to essential, life-saving services.

“This initiative aims to reduce avoidable referrals to distant facilities, and ultimately enhance the quality of care available to residents,” he added.

He called for support from stakeholders, development partners, corporate entities, and the general public to facilitate the successful implementation of the project.

He said to enable broad-based participation in funding the vital health infrastructure, some donation platforms have been created.

He disclosed that those willing to contribute can send their donations via Stanbic Bank’s account number 9040073625004 or MTN MoMo number 0556709065.

Dr. George Peprah, the Medical Superintendent of the Takoradi Hospital, added that the region desperately need ICU facilities to reduce referrals to Cape Coast.

He noted that having ICU in the hospital would not only make it easy for them to manage critical health conditions of patients but also boost the overall healthcare service delivery in the region.

Dr. Marion Okoh-Owusu, the Regional Health Director, also explained that the four-bedded unit will provide specialised medical care for patients with life threatening illnesses and injuries.

She indicated that the state-of-the-art facility and the equipment would allow for continuous monitoring of the critically ill.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi