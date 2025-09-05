Truck Rams Into House

The cargo truck

A HOUSE at Asem, a suburb in the Kumasi Metropolis, in the Ashanti Region, has been partially damaged after a truck, fully loaded with goods, rammed into it.

A Mercedes Benz cargo truck, reportedly, developed a fault and the driver alighted to check the fault only to see his vehicle reversing at top speed to hit the house.

Even though parts of the house got destroyed, no human casualties were recorded in the accident, which was said to have happened on August 20, 2025 around 12am.

The Manhyia Divisional Police MTTD report, confirming the accident, disclosed that suspect driver Atta Kwame, 47, was driving the truck from Accra to Asem in Kumasi.

According to the police report, which has been sighted by the DAILY GUIDE, the cargo truck, was loaded with Caustic Soda and Aqua-Org paint.

“On reaching a section of the road at Asem, just around the Asem Boy’s School entrance, the vehicle developed fault and the driver in the process of getting out from the vehicle to check the fault, the said Mercedes Benz cargo truck suddenly reversed and ran into house number NTER 122 and caused damage to it,” the report said.

It stated “accident Mercedes Benz cargo truck number WR 969-N is parked off from the road with the help of the National Road Safety Recovery Truck for the suspect driver to offload the goods and also easy towing,” adding, “suspect driver Atta Kwame is on police enquiry bail.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi